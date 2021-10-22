(LEAD) Hyundai E&C Q3 net surges 77 pct on strong sales
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean construction company, said Friday its third-quarter earnings soared 77.1 percent from a year earlier on strong sales.
Net profit reached 148.4 billion won (US$126 million) in the July-September period, compared with a net profit of 83.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income advanced 57.6 percent to 220 billion won over the cited period, sales jumped 7.7 percent on-year to 4.35 trillion won, it said.
In the first nine months, the builder's net profit rose 22.3 percent to 428 billion won, and operating income also went up 22.5 percent to 562 billion won. Sales also moved up 1.9 percent to 12.89 trillion won over the cited period.
As of end-September, its order backlog reached 77.23 trillion won, which will make it busy for four years.
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean farmers struggle from labor shortage as pandemic disrupts migrant work system
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho's alleged ex-girlfriend says he apologized after abortion allegations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 1st homegrown space rocket
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit