Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
INCHEON, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat was seized Friday for fishing illegally in South Korean waters in the Yellow Sea, Korea Coast Guard officials said.
The 60-ton boat was caught operating in waters about 25 kilometers west of the island of Baengnyeong at around 2:40 a.m. after crossing 7 kilometers into South Korean waters from north of the inter-Korean sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
A 500-ton Coast Guard vessel patrolling the area found the Chinese boat and sent a speedboat to seize it in cooperation with the Navy.
The fishing boat attempted to flee north of the NLL, with its seven crew members locking themselves up in the wheelhouse. But Coast Guard members forcefully opened the door and overpowered the crew, officials said.
Some 20 kilograms of marine products, including crabs and prawns, were found on the boat, officials said.
The crew members will be taken to the Coast Guard port in Incheon for investigation, officials said.
