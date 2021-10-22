SKNetworks 5,210 DN 10

ORION Holdings 16,650 DN 100

Daesang 24,150 UP 50

KCC 352,000 DN 7,000

SKBP 98,000 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 7,550 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 0

AmoreG 51,600 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 207,500 0

LX INT 28,300 DN 600

DongkukStlMill 17,100 DN 550

CJ 98,400 DN 200

DB HiTek 54,700 UP 500

Hanwha 33,600 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 2,500

ShinhanGroup 40,050 DN 300

HITEJINRO 36,100 UP 300

Yuhan 61,800 0

CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 DN 2,500

DOOSAN 96,400 DN 1,600

DL 68,000 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 2,285 DN 25

Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 0

SK hynix 98,500 UP 2,200

Youngpoong 713,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,600 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,000 UP 1,250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 DN 150

KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 400

Kogas 43,950 DN 2,650

BukwangPharm 13,500 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 104,500 DN 2,500

Daewoong 32,900 DN 100

SamyangFood 81,400 DN 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 0

CJ CheilJedang 394,000 DN 1,500

TaekwangInd 1,059,000 DN 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 DN 10

(MORE)