KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,210 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,650 DN 100
Daesang 24,150 UP 50
KCC 352,000 DN 7,000
SKBP 98,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 7,550 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 0
AmoreG 51,600 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 207,500 0
LX INT 28,300 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 17,100 DN 550
CJ 98,400 DN 200
DB HiTek 54,700 UP 500
Hanwha 33,600 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 40,050 DN 300
HITEJINRO 36,100 UP 300
Yuhan 61,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 96,400 DN 1,600
DL 68,000 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,285 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 0
SK hynix 98,500 UP 2,200
Youngpoong 713,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,600 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,000 UP 1,250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 DN 150
KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 400
Kogas 43,950 DN 2,650
BukwangPharm 13,500 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 104,500 DN 2,500
Daewoong 32,900 DN 100
SamyangFood 81,400 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 0
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,059,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 DN 10
(MORE)
-
