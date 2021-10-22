KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 30,450 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,865 UP 25
LG Corp. 94,600 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 DN 5,000
BoryungPharm 14,500 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 85,900 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,350 DN 1,600
HYBE 325,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 65,100 UP 2,400
DoubleUGames 66,600 DN 6,800
SGBC 83,900 DN 1,600
Hyosung 106,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 251,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 291,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE 33,400 DN 50
GCH Corp 29,750 UP 200
LotteChilsung 160,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,630 UP 40
POSCO 303,500 DN 7,500
DB INSURANCE 66,100 DN 700
SK Discovery 48,650 DN 600
DongwonInd 230,000 DN 2,000
LS 65,200 DN 800
GC Corp 270,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 41,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 203,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,840 UP 40
SKC 175,500 UP 6,500
MERITZ SECU 4,920 DN 35
GS Retail 32,550 UP 250
Ottogi 485,000 DN 2,500
IlyangPharm 31,350 UP 300
F&F Holdings 42,950 DN 450
NHIS 13,100 DN 150
SamsungElec 70,400 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 64,600 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 45,700 DN 100
S-Oil 102,000 DN 3,500
