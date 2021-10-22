KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 197,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 237,500 DN 4,500
HMM 28,950 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 84,300 DN 1,300
HtlShilla 89,400 DN 400
Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 156,500 DN 500
Hanssem 112,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 96,600 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,850 DN 850
OCI 136,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,400 UP 100
KorZinc 571,000 DN 5,000
SKTelecom 312,000 UP 14,000
SNT MOTIV 52,300 UP 100
HyundaiElev 48,400 UP 550
S-1 84,700 UP 400
ZINUS 73,400 0
Hanchem 342,500 0
DWS 58,100 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 178,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO 22,950 DN 250
SamsungSecu 48,250 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 11,250 DN 250
Mobis 264,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,100 DN 2,200
Handsome 43,400 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 23,050 DN 100
COWAY 82,800 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 DN 1,000
IBK 11,250 0
LG Uplus 14,850 DN 100
ShinpoongPharm 58,600 DN 600
DONGSUH 31,250 UP 2,100
SamsungEng 25,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,140 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 35,100 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 150
KT 31,750 DN 200
(MORE)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean farmers struggle from labor shortage as pandemic disrupts migrant work system
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 1st homegrown space rocket
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho's alleged ex-girlfriend says he apologized after abortion allegations
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit