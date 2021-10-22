KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 0
LIG Nex1 46,750 DN 750
Fila Holdings 38,400 DN 100
POONGSAN 33,900 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,600 UP 200
Hansae 24,550 DN 1,050
LX HAUSYS 72,300 DN 700
Youngone Corp 45,850 UP 600
CSWIND 69,600 DN 1,500
GKL 16,850 DN 150
KOLON IND 90,300 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 273,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 9,080 DN 40
emart 166,500 UP 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY430 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 450
HANJINKAL 56,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 23,300 UP 850
COSMAX 131,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 62,700 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 880,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 38,100 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 0
Netmarble 129,000 UP 3,000
KRAFTON 488,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62700 DN700
ORION 125,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,600 DN 200
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 190,000 DN 10,000
HDC-OP 25,950 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 603,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 721,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 225,000 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 0
KakaoBank 60,100 DN 100
SK ie technology 177,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 133,500 0
LX HOLDINGS 8,880 0
(END)
