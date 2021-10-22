Hana Financial Group Q3 net income up 22.3 pct. to 942 bln won
All News 15:58 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 942 billion won (US$800.3 million), up 22.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.14 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.06 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 102.5 percent to 13.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
