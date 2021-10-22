Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 16 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan cooperation important to denuclearizing peninsula: State Dept.

18 -- Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry

-- U.S. intel chief, S. Korea's top security advisor discuss N. Korean issues

19 -- N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea

-- NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's presumed SLBM test

-- N. Korean missile launch underscores 'urgent' need for dialogue: White House

20 -- N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM in state media report

-- Moon says S. Korea seeks strong defense capability to ensure peace

21 -- N. Korea says its recent SLBM test-launch not targeting U.S.

-- N. Korea's SLBM in early development stage, likely can be intercepted: defense minister

22 -- U.S. envoy on N. Korea to visit Seoul to discuss ways to resume dialogue
