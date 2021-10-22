Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 16 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan cooperation important to denuclearizing peninsula: State Dept.
18 -- Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-- U.S. intel chief, S. Korea's top security advisor discuss N. Korean issues
19 -- N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-- NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's presumed SLBM test
-- N. Korean missile launch underscores 'urgent' need for dialogue: White House
20 -- N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM in state media report
-- Moon says S. Korea seeks strong defense capability to ensure peace
21 -- N. Korea says its recent SLBM test-launch not targeting U.S.
-- N. Korea's SLBM in early development stage, likely can be intercepted: defense minister
22 -- U.S. envoy on N. Korea to visit Seoul to discuss ways to resume dialogue
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean farmers struggle from labor shortage as pandemic disrupts migrant work system
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 1st homegrown space rocket
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho's alleged ex-girlfriend says he apologized after abortion allegations
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit