Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(3rd LD) N. Korea says its recent SLBM test-launch not targeting U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday its recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was not targeted toward the United States, adding there is no need for Washington to "worry" over it.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry expressed concerns over what it called "abnormal" reactions from the U.S. and the U.N. Security Council as they convened an emergency meeting on its "rightful exercise of right to defense," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM in state media report
SEOUL-- North Korea announced Wednesday that it has successfully conducted a test-firing of a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said the North fired a short-range missile believed to be an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located. It marked the North's eighth known major missile test this year.
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
SEOUL -- North Korea fired what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in yet another setback to Seoul's drive for peace with Pyongyang.
The short-range missile was launched from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The launch was detected at 10:17 a.m., it said.
2 minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA
SEOUL -- Two natural earthquakes hit eastern North Korea on Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred about 4 kilometers southeast of Jangjin, South Hamgyong Province, at 6:41 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The second quake of magnitude 2.8 was detected at 6:45 a.m., about 4 kilometers northeast of Jangjin.
