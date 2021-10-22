S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 22, 2021
October 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.170 1.144 +2.6
2-year TB 1.639 1.600 +3.9
3-year TB 1.889 1.836 +5.3
10-year TB 2.411 2.388 +2.3
2-year MSB 1.663 1.637 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.362 2.310 +5.2
91-day CD 1.090 1.090 0.0
(END)
