Doosan Fuel Cell to push for fuel cell biz using biogas
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Friday that it has signed a preliminary deal with two local companies to develop fuel cells using biogas.
Under the deal with Korea Western Power Co. and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Doosan Fuel Cell will develop fuel cells using biogas and provide the main parts for the fuel cells, the company said.
Korea Western Power and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company will design and construct equipment to produce biogas, Doosan Fuel Cell said.
Biogas refers to a mixture of gases produced from food waste and animal manure.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean farmers struggle from labor shortage as pandemic disrupts migrant work system
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
Navy gets upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho's alleged ex-girlfriend says he apologized after abortion allegations
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit