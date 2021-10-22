Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Fuel Cell to push for fuel cell biz using biogas

All News 17:38 October 22, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Friday that it has signed a preliminary deal with two local companies to develop fuel cells using biogas.

Under the deal with Korea Western Power Co. and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Doosan Fuel Cell will develop fuel cells using biogas and provide the main parts for the fuel cells, the company said.

Korea Western Power and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company will design and construct equipment to produce biogas, Doosan Fuel Cell said.

Biogas refers to a mixture of gases produced from food waste and animal manure.

Officials from Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Korea Western Power Co. and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company sign business agreements on Oct. 22, 2021, in this photo provided by the fuel cell maker the same day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

