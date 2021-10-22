Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem Q3 operating earnings down 4.7 pct. to 22.6 bln won

October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 22.6 billion won (US$19.2 million), down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 6.4 percent to 535.8 billion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 1.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
