Saturday's weather forecast

October 23, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 10

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 10

Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

