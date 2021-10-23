Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:11 October 23, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gasoline prices will be lowered by as much as 123 won per liter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy grows over Yoon's 'mocking' with pic of dog with apple (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to lift ban on business hours for restaurants, cafes next month (Donga Ilbo)
-- President Moon to meet Pope Francis at Vatican on Oct. 29 (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to lift restrictions on restaurants, cafes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to formally announce plan to cut fuel tax next week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fourth challenge of Shim Sang-jung (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversy simmers over Yoon's 'mocking' with pic of dog with apple (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Golf wear industry shines due to millennial generation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Restrictions on restaurants, cafes will be lifted next month (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!