China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with North Korea, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
Xi made the remarks in a reply to Kim's earlier letter to mark the 72nd Chinese National Day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
In the reply, Xi said he has highly taken note of relations between North Korea and China, and expressed his willingness to raise bilateral ties to a "new level."
North Korea and China have emphasized their close relations amid stalemated nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and an escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Previously, Kim vowed to raise the Pyongyang-Beijing "friendship to a new strategic point as required by the times and as desired by the peoples of the two countries."
China fought alongside the North against South Korean, U.S. and United Nations troops during the Korean War that ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953. Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the war.
North Korea has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional ally amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the United States.
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean farmers struggle from labor shortage as pandemic disrupts migrant work system
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Navy gets upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
U.S. spy plane dispatched to Korea following S. Korea's rocket launch: tracker
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
(2nd LD) Yoon accused of 'mocking' nation with pic of dog with apple
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend