Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 11:04 October 23, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,998, the defense ministry said.

Four Army officers were among the six who tested positive for the virus, according to military data. Five of them were fully vaccinated.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, about 96 percent have been fully cured.

