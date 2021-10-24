New virus cases below 1,500 amid progress in vaccination campaign
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,500 on Sunday amid signs of a letup in the fourth wave of the pandemic, with the country seeking to phase out social distancing restrictions, as its vaccination rate reached the milestone of 70 percent.
The country reported 1,423 new cases, including 1,395 local infections, raising the total caseload to 351,899, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's tally is down from the 1,508 counted the previous day. New virus cases stayed below 2,000 for the 16th day in a row.
The death toll came to 2,766, up 21 from a day earlier.
Daily virus caseloads tend to fluctuate depending on the number of coronavirus tests, which generally decrease during weekends and holidays.
Although South Korea has logged more than 1,000 daily cases since early July, it is seeing a downward trend after reaching the peak of 3,272 cases on Sept. 25.
The ceiling on private gatherings has been raised to allow up to eight people to meet in Seoul and its surrounding areas starting Monday, provided that four of them are fully vaccinated. A maximum of 10 people, including six fully vaccinated, are allowed to gather in other regions.
The government is also seeking to introduce the "living with COVID-19" scheme in early November, as more than 70 percent of all South Koreans have been fully vaccinated.
Under the policy, COVID-19 will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease, like seasonal influenza, with eased social distancing being implemented.
The KDCA said 40 million people, or 79.4 percent of the population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines since February when South Korea began its inoculation campaign.
The number of fully vaccinated people reached 35.9 million, or 70.1 percent.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 514 were from Seoul, 516 from the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and 99 from the western port city of Incheon.
Imported cases, which include South Korean nationals, came to 28.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 323,393, up 857 from the previous day.
South Korea has carried out 15,504,985 COVID-19 tests so far, including 23,512 the previous day.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
U.S. spy plane dispatched to Korea following S. Korea's rocket launch: tracker
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 2,000 for 15th day as vaccination rate nears 70 pct milestone