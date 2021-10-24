Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

October 24, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 10

Busan 21/12 Sunny 20

