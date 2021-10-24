Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 October 24, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/06 Sunny 10
Busan 21/12 Sunny 20
(END)
