U.S. to continue talks with S. Korea on end-of-war declaration, other options for N. Korea diplomacy: envoy
By Song Sang-ho and Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea said Sunday that he looks forward to continuing exploring different options with South Korea to resume dialogue with North Korea, including the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
Sung Kim also reiterated Washington's willingness to help address the North's humanitarian concerns for its people in need, while urging Pyongyang to stop missile launches, which he cast as "concerning and counterproductive."
Kim made the remarks soon after he held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, to discuss joint efforts to resume stalled nuclear diplomacy.
"I look forward to continuing to work with special representative Noh to explore different ideas and initiatives, including the ROK's end-of-war proposal as we continue to pursue our shared objectives on the peninsula," Kim said, referring to South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
Kim called Pyongyang's latest missile test a "provocation" and a breach of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach." the U.S. diplomat said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We'll also prepare to work cooperative with the DPRK to address areas of humanitarian concern to help the most vulnerable North Koreans," he added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
(LEAD) China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
-
(2nd LD) Yoon accused of 'mocking' nation with pic of dog with apple