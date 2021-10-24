Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in S. Korea's EEZ without permit
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Coast Guard has seized a Chinese boat for fishing without a permit in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the southern resort island of Jeju, its officials said Sunday.
The 272-ton vessel carrying 11 crew members is suspected of conducting fishing activities in waters 116 kilometers south of the city of Seogwipo on the island at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday without any authorization.
The vessel is also alleged to have attempted to flee despite the Coast Guard's repeated calls to stop moving.
The Coast Guard plans to investigate the vessel's captain and other shipmates after they take COVID-19 tests, officials said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(LEAD) China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 1,500 amid progress in vaccination campaign
-
(2nd LD) Yoon accused of 'mocking' nation with pic of dog with apple
-
S. Korean Lim Hee-jeong takes 54-hole lead at home LPGA tournament