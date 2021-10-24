Seoul city moves to normalize coronavirus-affected public transit service
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Sunday it will begin normalizing late-night public transportation operations on weekdays, months after they were reduced due to social distancing measures against COVID-19.
It plans to put intra-city buses and subway lines No. 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 back in normal operation Monday followed by subway lines No. 3 and 4 on Dec. 1.
The city has reduced its public transit services after 10 a.m. on weekdays by up to 20 percent since July. The measure led to an average 35 percent decrease in the number of public transportation users for that time.
South Korea has achieved its goal of getting 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
The number of those who use public transportation has also increased recently, with some coronavirus-related regulations on the nighttime operation hours of bars, cafes, restaurants and other facilities relaxed, city officials pointed out.
