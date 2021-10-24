BTS to hold online concert for first time in almost 1 year
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband BTS was set to hold an online concert, "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage," on Sunday, featuring cutting-edge visual effects, according to its management agency.
The seven-piece act's performance on a scale equivalent to an offline concert will be livestreamed from a local stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m., Big Hit Music said. It is BTS' first global online concert in about a year.
The agency said powerful visual effects will help the audience enjoy computer-generated visual effects and images shown on large LED screens at the stadium through their devices at home simultaneously.
A multi-view live streaming service will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis, it added.
The upcoming online event is taking place after the seven-piece act scrapped its planned world tour, "BTS Map of the Soul Tour," due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(LEAD) China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 1,500 amid progress in vaccination campaign
-
S. Korean Lim Hee-jeong takes 54-hole lead at home LPGA tournament
-
(2nd LD) Yoon accused of 'mocking' nation with pic of dog with apple