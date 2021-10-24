S. Korean movie industry mogul Lee dies
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Lee Tae-won, a renowned South Korean movie producer, died Sunday after his health waned following an accidental fall last year, according to his aides. He was 83.
Lee died in the afternoon at Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in Seoul, where he has been under treatment following the accident in May last year. His memorial altar is expected to be set up at the same hospital.
Lee first started his career as a movie producer with a film, entitled "A long affection," in 1959. But his maiden production did not fare well.
He returned to the film industry in 1973 when he started running a theater in Uijeongbu, on the outskirts of Seoul. In 1984, Lee acquired a film production company, giving rise to unique Korean movies such as "Come, Come, Come Upward" (1989) and "Seopyonje" (1993).
In the 2000s, Lee also carried on his successful career in the industry, producing such iconic movies as "Chihwaseon" (2002) and "Raging Years" (2004).
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(LEAD) China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 1,500 amid progress in vaccination campaign
-
S. Korean Lim Hee-jeong takes 54-hole lead at home LPGA tournament
-
U.S. envoy on N. Korea eyes 'productive' consultations in S. Korea on ways to revitalize peace process