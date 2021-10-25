Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon to cooperate for election win (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon meet for first time in 14 days, vow to cooperate in election (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Living with COVID-19' starts in one week, preparation for home treatment of 100,000 people needed (Donga Ilbo)

-- Animosity engulfs presidential race, sparks hatred toward politics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Vaccination rate over 70 pct, economic revitalization gets push (Segye Times)

-- A lawyer says he briefed Lee Jae-myung on Daejangdong project (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 62 pct of voters call for change in Constitution: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors had concealed questionable loans for Daejangdong project (Hankyoreh)

-- 50,000 ethnic Koreans do not hold citizenship in Central Asia (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gift taxes to be paid on 60 pct of Seoul apartments in 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Naver, Masayoshi Son forge 'metaverse alliance' (Korea Economic Daily)

