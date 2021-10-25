Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 25
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon to cooperate for election win (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon meet for first time in 14 days, vow to cooperate in election (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' starts in one week, preparation for home treatment of 100,000 people needed (Donga Ilbo)
-- Animosity engulfs presidential race, sparks hatred toward politics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Vaccination rate over 70 pct, economic revitalization gets push (Segye Times)
-- A lawyer says he briefed Lee Jae-myung on Daejangdong project (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 62 pct of voters call for change in Constitution: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors had concealed questionable loans for Daejangdong project (Hankyoreh)
-- 50,000 ethnic Koreans do not hold citizenship in Central Asia (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gift taxes to be paid on 60 pct of Seoul apartments in 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver, Masayoshi Son forge 'metaverse alliance' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- End-of-war discussions welcomed by U.S. envoy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Lesser evil?' disapproval of presidential candidates rises (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington remain far apart on N. Korean policy (Korea Times)
(END)
