(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 25)

The charge of breach of trust is crucial to confirming whether Gov. Lee was involved in the corruption scandal surrounding the development project. Lee, who designed and approved the project when he was Seongnam mayor, faces allegations that he caused a huge loss to the municipality by refusing to include a clause in a contract with the private developer that would see excess profits returned to city coffers. If such a clause had been included, the city could have prevented Hwacheon Daeyu and its seven affiliates from reaping an estimated profit of 850 billion won, almost 1,000 times their initial investments.