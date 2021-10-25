(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 25)

A favor is asked of a public employee mostly through private connections. The law was enacted despite its potential encroachment of civil rights to rein in favors based on school, family and acquaintance background. For instance, a student in theory would be breaking the law if he or she hands a canned coffee to their teacher. But ACRC Chairwoman Jeon publicly found Lee Jae-myung — Gyeonggi Governor and the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) — innocent for paying 250 million won ($212,585) for his high-profile legal team, which included two former Supreme Court justices and a Constitutional Court justice, when he was tried for Election Law violation between 2018 and 2020. Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon paid 40 billion won for a similar-scale legal team.