Monday's weather forecast

09:00 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Seoul 18/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/06 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/09 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/16 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/08 Cloudy 0

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 10

