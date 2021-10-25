Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 25, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/09 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/16 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/08 Cloudy 0
Busan 22/13 Cloudy 10
(END)
