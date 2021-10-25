Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to begin gradual return to normal life from November: Moon

All News 10:08 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take steps toward a gradual return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic next month, as the nation's vaccination rate surpassed the key milestone of 70 percent, President Moon Jae-in said Monday.

Despite the measures, however, some anti-virus restrictions, including a mask-wearing rule, will remain in place after November to continue to slow the spread of the virus, Moon said in a budget speech at the National Assembly.

Some 35.9 million of the nation's 51.3 million population had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, marking a precondition set by the government to return to normalcy.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon-budget speech
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!