Samsung Heavy bags 971 bln-won order for 4 LNG carriers

All News 09:59 October 25, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 971.3 billion-won (US$825.2 million) deal to construct four LNG carriers.

Under the deal with a shipper in Bermuda, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by December 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The price per LNG carrier in the latest deal came to $206 million, the highest since 2015, Samsung Heavy Industries said.

With the latest deal, the shipbuilder has won orders worth $11.2 billion so far this year, already surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 25, 2021, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Samsung Heavy Industries #LNG carrier
