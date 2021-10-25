Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases
All News 10:41 October 25, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,011, the defense ministry said.
Four Navy officers and two draftees, as well as a civilian employee, tested positive for the virus, according to military data.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,951, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 60 still under treatment.
