Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:41 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,011, the defense ministry said.

Four Navy officers and two draftees, as well as a civilian employee, tested positive for the virus, according to military data.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,951, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 60 still under treatment.

A soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul, in the May 25, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!