POSCO Q3 net profit up 415.7 pct. to 2.63 tln won
All News 10:48 October 25, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 2.63 trillion won (US$2.2 billion), up 415.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.12 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 670 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 44.7 percent to 20.64 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
Most Saved
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in S. Korea's EEZ without permit
-
U.S. to continue talks with S. Korea on end-of-war declaration, other options for N. Korea diplomacy: envoy
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 1,500 amid progress in vaccination campaign