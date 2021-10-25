Military nearing completion of relaxed hair guidelines for draftees
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The military is putting the finishing touches on a relaxed hair guideline for draftees, officials said Monday, amid its stepped-up efforts to improve human rights at barracks.
Under the envisioned guideline, the military will unify separate grooming standards for draftees and senior officers -- a change that civic activists have advocated to remove "discrimination" between the two groups.
The current guideline allows senior officers to choose either a longer standard hairstyle or a short one, while draftees must keep their hair short. Details vary among the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
After unifying the standards, enlisted troops will also be able to keep their hair longer, the officials said, noting the military has yet to finalize the guideline.
Discussions in the military over grooming standards gained traction after a government-civilian panel tasked with improving rights conditions in the military called for removing the difference between the standards for draftees and senior officers.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations