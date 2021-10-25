Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT service down due to cyberattack

All News 12:27 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major mobile carrier, said Monday that it detected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

KT users across the country experienced difficulty in using several services, including internet, call network and payment services, from around 11 a.m.

A DDoS attack refers to a situation in which a multitude of infected computers are directed to try to communicate with a single other computer, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out legitimate users from access to the site.

