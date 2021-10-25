Prosecutors expected to seek arrest warrants for 2 key figures in Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors were expected to seek arrest warrants in the coming days for two key suspects in an urban development scandal on charges of promising to give massive bribes to a top official of the project's administrator in exchange for business favors.
Prosecutors have been looking into suspicions over how a previously unheard-of asset management firm, Hwacheon Daeyu, and its seven affiliates reaped astronomical profits from a 2015 project to develop the Daejang-dong district in Seongnam, south of Seoul, into an apartment complex.
Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook, private partners of the project, are alleged to have colluded with Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., to have the firm take part in the lucrative project. The two are suspected of promising Yoo a total of 70 billion won (US$60 million) in bribes in exchange for business favors.
Prosecutors are expected to seek arrest warrants for them either on Monday or Tuesday, sources said.
Earlier this month, prosecutors had sought an arrest warrant for Kim, but a Seoul court rejected the request, citing insufficient grounds for his arrest. Whether the court accepts or rejects the second request for Kim could be critical in the investigation moving forward.
Yoo, who was arrested earlier this month, was indicted last week for allegedly receiving 350 million won in bribes.
The scandal has received intense media coverage amid questions about its potential impact on next year's presidential election as the project was launched when the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, was mayor of Seongnam.
The main opposition People Power Party has claimed Lee was behind the whole scheme.
Lee, who announced his resignation from his governorship Monday to focus on the presidential election, has apologized for what he described as "appointing the wrong people" but has rejected all allegations raised against him.
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations