USFK reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 14:23 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Nine additional people affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. military's infection tally showed Monday.

Among the new cases counted from Oct. 15 to 21 were four American troops working at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

The remaining individuals were four family members and a civilian contract worker, according to the USFK.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,566 from the previous tally.

More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said.

This file photo taken on January 22, 2021, shows the reception center of the U.S. military at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

