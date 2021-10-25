Arrest warrant sought for prosecutor linked to opposition's political meddling scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- An arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate key ruling camp officials last year when Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, now a leading opposition presidential contender, was in office.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it sought the warrant over the weekend for Son Jun-sung, who served at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office last year, as he has not cooperated with the investigation.
The scandal centers on allegations that Son asked the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to file a complaint against three pro-government figures just before the general elections in April last year so that the prosecution could launch investigations.
Son was accused of asking Kim Woong, a former prosecutor and now a PPP lawmaker, to lodge a defamation accusation against the three, including Rhyu Si-min, a liberal commentator and former chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.
The CIO said it has repeatedly asked Son to appear for questioning but he has been uncooperative, offering "unconvincing reasons" for rejecting the summon requests.
Investigators in charge of the case reportedly confirmed Son's involvement after a team analyzed a massive trove of digital data and documents obtained from a whistleblower and the SPO.
The CIO has formally booked Yoon on multiple charges, including abuse of power, in its probe into the scandal.
Yoon has denied involvement in the case.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.