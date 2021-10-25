(2nd LD) LG Chem Q3 net income up 19.2 pct despite battery recall costs

LG Energy Solution, LG Chem's wholly-owned subsidiary, recorded an operating loss of 372.8 billion won with sales reaching 4.03 trillion won, reflecting the one-off factor from the recalls of its batteries used in General Motors Co.'s Bolt EVs due to battery defects that caused car fires. LG Energy said earlier it has set aside 620 billion won in addition to the 91 billion won it secured in the second quarter.