KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 17,600 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 2,330 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 28,400 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 248,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 UP 50
Kogas 44,200 UP 250
Hanwha 34,450 UP 850
LX INT 28,550 UP 250
DB HiTek 55,900 UP 1,200
CJ 100,500 UP 2,100
NEXENTIRE 7,660 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 0
KCC 348,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 97,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 52,700 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 211,000 UP 3,500
Daesang 24,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,270 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,650 0
HITEJINRO 37,200 UP 1,100
Yuhan 61,200 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 106,000 UP 9,600
DL 68,100 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,250 DN 100
KIA CORP. 84,300 UP 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 40,500 UP 450
SK hynix 100,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 727,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,600 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,100 UP 100
BukwangPharm 13,400 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 105,500 UP 1,000
Daewoong 33,150 UP 250
SamyangFood 84,200 UP 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 396,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,065,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,630 DN 20
(MORE)
-
