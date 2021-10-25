DongkukStlMill 17,600 UP 500

TaihanElecWire 2,330 UP 45

Hyundai M&F INS 28,400 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 248,000 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 UP 50

Kogas 44,200 UP 250

Hanwha 34,450 UP 850

LX INT 28,550 UP 250

DB HiTek 55,900 UP 1,200

CJ 100,500 UP 2,100

NEXENTIRE 7,660 UP 110

CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 0

KCC 348,500 DN 3,500

SKBP 97,000 DN 1,000

AmoreG 52,700 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 211,000 UP 3,500

Daesang 24,300 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,270 UP 60

ORION Holdings 16,650 0

HITEJINRO 37,200 UP 1,100

Yuhan 61,200 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 106,000 UP 9,600

DL 68,100 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,250 DN 100

KIA CORP. 84,300 UP 900

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 40,500 UP 450

SK hynix 100,000 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 727,000 UP 14,000

HyundaiEng&Const 51,600 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,100 UP 100

BukwangPharm 13,400 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 105,500 UP 1,000

Daewoong 33,150 UP 250

SamyangFood 84,200 UP 2,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 396,000 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 1,065,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,630 DN 20

(MORE)