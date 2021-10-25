KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 31,400 UP 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,845 DN 20
LG Corp. 95,000 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,500 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 87,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,350 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY431 50 UP100
DHICO 25,750 UP 3,150
Doosanfc 50,900 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 72,000 UP 7,400
Shinsegae 260,500 UP 9,000
Nongshim 291,000 DN 500
Hyosung 105,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 29,050 DN 700
LotteChilsung 159,500 DN 500
LOTTE 34,050 UP 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,860 UP 230
POSCO 313,000 UP 9,500
SGBC 84,100 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 66,400 UP 300
SK Discovery 49,200 UP 550
LS 65,800 UP 600
GC Corp 252,000 DN 18,000
SamsungElec 70,200 DN 200
GS E&C 41,600 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 733,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 202,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,870 UP 30
SKC 175,500 0
GS Retail 32,500 DN 50
NHIS 13,250 UP 150
Ottogi 487,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 31,150 DN 200
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 4,500
F&F Holdings 42,050 DN 900
MERITZ SECU 4,890 DN 30
Hanmi Science 59,300 UP 300
KSOE 101,500 UP 4,900
SamsungElecMech 155,000 DN 1,500
