KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,850 UP 1,000
OCI 139,000 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,600 UP 200
KorZinc 572,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,030 UP 80
IS DONGSEO 45,850 UP 150
S-Oil 107,000 UP 5,000
LG Innotek 200,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 UP 2,500
HMM 29,500 UP 550
Hanssem 116,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 87,800 UP 3,500
HtlShilla 91,600 UP 2,200
Mobis 268,500 UP 4,000
S-1 84,700 0
ZINUS 78,900 UP 5,500
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 UP 1,000
Hanchem 339,000 DN 3,500
DWS 57,100 DN 1,000
KEPCO 23,000 UP 50
SamsungSecu 48,650 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 11,700 UP 450
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,650 DN 450
SKTelecom 309,500 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 52,600 UP 300
HyundaiElev 48,300 DN 100
DONGSUH 34,800 UP 3,550
SamsungEng 25,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,200 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 35,400 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 24,600 UP 500
KT 31,300 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176000 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 21,200 UP 550
LG Uplus 14,850 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 0
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,350 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 5,530 UP 150
(MORE)
