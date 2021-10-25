KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 14,900 DN 100
SK 254,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 58,600 0
Handsome 43,400 0
Asiana Airlines 24,100 UP 1,050
COWAY 83,300 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 UP 2,500
IBK 11,500 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,600 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 DN 500
Celltrion 216,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 26,800 UP 950
KT&G 82,500 UP 300
LG Display 17,800 0
Kangwonland 28,900 UP 200
NAVER 402,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 126,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 622,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 108,000 0
DSME 24,950 UP 1,800
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
DWEC 6,610 UP 40
DongwonF&B 213,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 44,200 UP 1,250
LGH&H 1,383,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 821,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 7,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 UP 500
GS 44,350 UP 450
CJ CGV 31,800 UP 950
LIG Nex1 46,400 DN 350
Fila Holdings 39,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,300 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,580 UP 40
LOTTE Himart 28,500 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 192,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,400 UP 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 20,450 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations