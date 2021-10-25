KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 256,500 0
KIH 88,000 UP 400
POONGSAN 34,100 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 59,100 UP 1,500
Hansae 24,700 UP 150
LX HAUSYS 73,400 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 46,050 UP 200
CSWIND 70,200 UP 600
GKL 17,300 UP 450
KOLON IND 91,300 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 9,170 UP 90
emart 168,500 UP 2,000
KOLMAR KOREA 47,450 UP 750
HANJINKAL 57,300 UP 800
DoubleUGames 64,200 DN 2,400
CUCKOO 23,550 UP 250
COSMAX 131,000 0
MANDO 63,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 877,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,900 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 38,750 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 DN 150
Netmarble 127,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 488,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65000 UP2300
ORION 124,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,650 UP 50
BGF Retail 170,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 190,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 26,150 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 624,000 UP 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 755,000 UP 34,000
SKBS 215,500 DN 9,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 UP 250
KakaoBank 59,900 DN 200
HYBE 326,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 176,500 DN 500
DL E&C 135,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,890 UP 10
(END)
