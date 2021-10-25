SK Innovation 256,500 0

KIH 88,000 UP 400

POONGSAN 34,100 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 59,100 UP 1,500

Hansae 24,700 UP 150

LX HAUSYS 73,400 UP 1,100

Youngone Corp 46,050 UP 200

CSWIND 70,200 UP 600

GKL 17,300 UP 450

KOLON IND 91,300 UP 1,000

HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 9,170 UP 90

emart 168,500 UP 2,000

KOLMAR KOREA 47,450 UP 750

HANJINKAL 57,300 UP 800

DoubleUGames 64,200 DN 2,400

CUCKOO 23,550 UP 250

COSMAX 131,000 0

MANDO 63,500 UP 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 877,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 60,900 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 38,750 UP 650

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 DN 150

Netmarble 127,000 DN 2,000

KRAFTON 488,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65000 UP2300

ORION 124,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,650 UP 50

BGF Retail 170,500 DN 3,500

SKCHEM 190,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 26,150 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 624,000 UP 21,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 755,000 UP 34,000

SKBS 215,500 DN 9,500

WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 UP 250

KakaoBank 59,900 DN 200

HYBE 326,000 UP 1,000

SK ie technology 176,500 DN 500

DL E&C 135,000 UP 1,500

LX HOLDINGS 8,890 UP 10

