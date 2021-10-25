Samsung's de facto leader vows to reinvent Samsung at memorial event for late father
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong vowed Monday to work toward reinventing the South Korea's largest conglomerate in his first public message after being released on parole in August.
"Let's work together with a humble heart to create a better Samsung and a better future for our society," the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. said in a memorial ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the death his father, Lee Kun-hee.
He remembered his father's "bold challenges that defied limits and helped create the Samsung of today" during a ceremony at Samsung Human Resources Development Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to unveil a bust sculpture of the late Lee.
The senior Lee died a year ago, more than six years after he suffered a heart-attack.
In August, Lee Jae-yong was released from prison on parole, seven months after he was imprisoned over a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
During the final session of the high-profile trial in December, Lee vowed to dedicate himself to "perform better" than his father and to continue to expand Samsung as a way of "fulfilling filial duty."
While Lee did not speak directly about business, the comments are believed to show his resolve to more actively engage in management going forward.
He is widely speculated to visit the U.S., possibly next month, to finalize the site for a new Samsung chip factory, with the city of Taylor, Texas, emerging as the strongest candidate.
Samsung Group's major reshuffle is also believed to come by the end of the year.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations