S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 25, 2021
All News 16:48 October 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.184 1.170 +1.4
2-year TB 1.647 1.639 +0.8
3-year TB 1.919 1.889 +3.0
10-year TB 2.426 2.411 +1.5
2-year MSB 1.682 1.663 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.387 2.362 +2.5
91-day CD 1.090 1.090 0.0
(END)
