Lee leads both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of both the leading contenders of the main opposition party in hypothetical two-way matchups, a poll showed Monday.
Lee, who announced his resignation as Gyeonggi governor earlier in the day, beat former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party (PPP) 37.5 percent to 33.6 percent, according to the survey of 1,005 adults conducted Friday and Saturday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).
The difference was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.
Lee came up from behind, gaining 2.1 percentage points compared to last week's survey, while Yoon lost 3.5 percentage points.
Lee Kang-yun, head of the KSOI, said Yoon appeared to have lost support due to controversy last week over his apparent praise of former dictator Chun Doo-hwan and the subsequent posting of a photo that critics slammed as Yoon's likening of the people to a dog.
The DP nominee also beat PPP presidential contender Hong Joon-pyo 36.7 percent to 34.8 percent, according to the poll.
The two men's positions were also reversed from last week after Lee gained 2.1 percentage points and Hong lost 1.1 percentage points.
Lee led in hypothetical five-way races, which included candidates from minor parties.
With Yoon as the PPP nominee, Lee garnered 33.6 percent against Yoon's 30 percent. With Hong as the PPP nominee, Lee earned 33.2 percent against Hong's 26.3 percent.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations