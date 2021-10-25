Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Moon to meet ruling party's presidential nominee Tuesday

October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday, his office said.

The meeting will take place at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae at 11:00 a.m., presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.

It comes a day after Lee announced his resignation as Gyeonggi Province governor to focus on the presidential election scheduled for March 9.

Lee, a vocal supporter of a universal basic income and reconciliation with North Korea, was nominated as the ruling party's presidential candidate on Oct. 10.

Moon's single five-year term is to end in May next year and by law, he cannot seek reelection.

President Moon Jae-in (R) and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee, walk together after a government meeting on balanced regional development in the central city of Sejong on Oct. 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

