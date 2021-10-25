Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea will gradually phase out coronavirus restrictions starting next month to embrace a new scheme of returning to normal life backed by the rising rate of vaccinations, health authorities said Monday.
A government-led committee announced a draft roadmap meant to get people's lives back to normal on a gradual basis.
-----------------
End-of-war declaration is 'most symbolic' trust-building step, key momentum for talks: Seoul envoy
SEOUL -- The declaration of a formal end to the Korean War, suggested by South Korea, is a "symbolic" gesture to demonstrate that Seoul and Washington harbor no hostility against Pyongyang and help bring it back to the dialogue table, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Monday.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said he and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, have had "in-depth" consultations on how to engage North Korea in a string of bilateral consultations over the past several months. Their latest meeting took place in Seoul on Sunday.
-----------------
KT communication services disrupted across country
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, apologized Monday for the inconvenience caused by disruptions of its services that affected customers across the country.
KT's services, including the internet, payment and phone call services, were disrupted beginning at around 11 a.m. KT appeared to have recovered most of its internet services by noon, though disruptions continued in some regions.
-----------------
(News Focus) Talks for end-of-war declaration gather pace, but skepticism lingers
SEOUL -- South Korea's push for the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War appears to be gaining steam, with the United States publicly confirming ongoing consultations with the ally and North Korea signaling conditional interest.
Still, skepticism lingers over feasibility and utility, as well as controversy over its potential impact on regional security.
-----------------
Samsung's de facto leader vows to reinvent Samsung at memorial event for late father
SEOUL -- Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong vowed Monday to work toward reinventing the South Korea's largest conglomerate in his first public message after being released on parole in August.
"Let's work together with a humble heart to create a better Samsung and a better future for our society," the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. said in a memorial ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the death his father, Lee Kun-hee.
-----------------
Military nearing completion of relaxed hair guidelines for draftees
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The military is putting the finishing touches on a relaxed hair guideline for draftees, officials said Monday, amid its stepped-up efforts to improve human rights at barracks.
Under the envisioned guideline, the military will unify separate grooming standards for draftees and senior officers -- a change that civic activists have advocated to remove "discrimination" between the two groups.
-----------------
Arrest warrant sought for prosecutor linked to opposition's political meddling scandal
SEOUL -- An arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate key ruling camp officials last year when Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, now a leading opposition presidential contender, was in office.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it sought the warrant over the weekend for Son Jun-sung, who served at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office last year, as he has not cooperated with the investigation.
-----------------
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations