(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 26)

The presidential contenders themselves are to blame for this rare phenomenon. They have yet to explain the suspicions surrounding themselves. Lee has been at the center of a dispute over a controversial residential development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul. Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., was indicted last week on bribery charges. Lee also faces allegations about his implication in the project which brought tremendous profits to private developers. Lee, a former Seongnam mayor, has come under criticism for causing a huge loss to the municipal government by refusing to include a clause to have excess development profits returned to city coffers.