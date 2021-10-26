Today in Korean history
Oct. 27
1883 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) concludes a trade agreement with Germany.
1905 -- The Korean National Red Cross is established.
1979 -- Prime Minister Choi Kyu-hah becomes the acting head of state, one day after President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his intelligence chief Kim Jae-kyu.
1987 -- A national referendum approves a bill to revise the Constitution by introducing direct presidential elections.
1987 -- South Korea succeeds in test-firing its Cheonma land-to-air missile.
1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo admits to creating a 500 billion-won slush fund (US$427 million) while in office from 1988-1993 and claims he had some 170 billion won left by the time his presidency ended. Issuing an apology before the public during a press conference at his Seoul residence, Roh said he was ready to face an investigation.
2013 -- Shin Hae-chul, a South Korean rock icon in the 1990s, dies five days after falling into a coma following a heart attack. He was 46 years old.
2017 -- A South Korean fishing boat and its 10-member crew return home after being held in North Korea for six days. North Korea said it would take "humanitarian" steps to release the 391 Hungjin fishing boat that it captured for illegally intruding into waters under its control.
(END)
