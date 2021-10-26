Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/09 Cloudy 20
Suwon 19/06 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 18/05 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
